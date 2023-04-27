Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Up 4%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.49). Approximately 20,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 46,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.24).

Elixirr International Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.93. The stock has a market cap of £244.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,080.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Insider Activity at Elixirr International

In other news, insider Simon Retter acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £39,895 ($49,825.15). 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

