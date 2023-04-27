DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Guggenheim

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.67.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.