Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,939 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49.

On Monday, February 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30.

Dropbox Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,389,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,240. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

