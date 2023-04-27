Dover (DOV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) recently:

4/26/2023 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $170.00.

4/13/2023 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Dover is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $167.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Dover had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Dover had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Dover is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.58. 986,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,114. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dover

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 49,017.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $126,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

