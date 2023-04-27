Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $37,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 779.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 212,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $219.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

