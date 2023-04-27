DHT (NYSE:DHT) PT Raised to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHT. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DHT opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66. DHT has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

