DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Purchases £1,988,962.45 in Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) insider Gill Barr acquired 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of £127.85 ($159.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,962.45 ($2,484,029.54).

DFS Furniture Price Performance

DFS stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61. DFS Furniture plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.20 ($2.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.33. The company has a market capitalization of £295.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,051.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About DFS Furniture

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, March 17th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

