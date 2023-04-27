dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,313.54

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $34.35 million and $4,313.54 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00306865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,552,844 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01969357 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $634.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

