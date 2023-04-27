Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in April

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 24,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

