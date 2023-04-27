Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $55.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $45.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -328.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,373 shares of company stock worth $4,518,568. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 4,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 465,615 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $13,599,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $9,570,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.