Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.30 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Dero has a market capitalization of $102.30 million and approximately $202,408.76 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $7.58 or 0.00025574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,648.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00304235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00525153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00066972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00396217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,492,205 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.