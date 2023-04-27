Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $149.37 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $14.18 or 0.00047833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $149.37 million and $3.14 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

