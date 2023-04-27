DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $48,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

