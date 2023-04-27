Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.99

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DVDCF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

