CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. CubeSmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.
CubeSmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 2,381,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,399. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 151.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.