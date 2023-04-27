CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. CubeSmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 2,381,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,399. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 151.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.