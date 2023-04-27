CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.11 million.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. CTS has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 136.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.