Crown Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Crown has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Crown Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:CCK traded up $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,536. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 7,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 383,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 333,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crown by 614.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 374,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

