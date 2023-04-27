Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $97.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.