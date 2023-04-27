Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in April

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Covalon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVALF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861. Covalon Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

