Comparing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Amgen has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amgen and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 4 3 6 0 2.15 Precision BioSciences 0 3 1 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $251.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Amgen.

This table compares Amgen and Precision BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $26.32 billion 4.88 $6.55 billion $12.11 19.85 Precision BioSciences $25.10 million 3.65 -$111.64 million ($1.40) -0.59

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 24.89% 359.47% 15.48% Precision BioSciences -444.80% -138.82% -44.59%

Summary

Amgen beats Precision BioSciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s proprietary genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane on January 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

