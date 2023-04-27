Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

NYSE ELP opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

