Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

