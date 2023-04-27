Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 39.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.58. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.