CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 410.6% in April

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

CNSP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.03. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

