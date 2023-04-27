CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.06-3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $62.50. 2,882,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

