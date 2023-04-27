Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

