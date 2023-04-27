Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CKNHF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.