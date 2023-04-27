Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.43. 2,271,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

