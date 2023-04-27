Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock traded up $35.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.27. 712,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.52. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Shares of Churchill Downs are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $273.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

