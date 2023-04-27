Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,200.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,003.82.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,009.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,047.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,636.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,556.61.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.