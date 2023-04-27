Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.55

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.57, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark reduced their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

About Chesswood Group

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

