Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $357.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $287.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.82.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

