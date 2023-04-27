Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENEU remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter worth $216,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 18.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 28.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

