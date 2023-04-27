Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

