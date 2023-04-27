Cameco (CCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$524.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Cameco Stock Up 0.6 %

CCO opened at C$35.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70. The stock has a market cap of C$15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$26.15 and a twelve month high of C$40.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.77.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total transaction of C$468,240.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total transaction of C$47,112.00. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$468,240.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

