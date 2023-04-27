Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Insider Sells £381,233.16 in Stock

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) insider Shane Doherty sold 373,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.27), for a total value of £381,233.16 ($476,124.84).

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

Shares of CRN stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.12) on Thursday. Cairn Homes plc has a 52 week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £605.01 million, a PE ratio of 894.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.02.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

