Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 934 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $190.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

