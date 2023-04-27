Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-11.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.75.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.6 %

Brunswick stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 852,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,302. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

