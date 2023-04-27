Brokers Set Expectations for United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.48 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading

