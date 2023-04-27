Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $151.70

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $140.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.14.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Further Reading

