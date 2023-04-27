Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) PT at GBX 252

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 252 ($3.15).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.57) to GBX 213 ($2.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 281.60 ($3.52) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.60 ($3.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 268.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,600.00%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.