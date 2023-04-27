Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 93,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 489,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Brenmiller Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.
Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy
About Brenmiller Energy
Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system stores and dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam or hot air, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility and industrial scale projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenmiller Energy (BNRG)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.