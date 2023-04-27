Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 93,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 489,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

About Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd ( NASDAQ:BNRG Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system stores and dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam or hot air, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility and industrial scale projects.

Further Reading

