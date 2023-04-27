Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %

IBM opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.