Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 435,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 226,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.22 and its 200 day moving average is $190.32.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

