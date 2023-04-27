Bouygues SA Plans Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2761 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
Bouygues Price Performance
BOUYY stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.
Bouygues Company Profile
