Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Boeing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.51 and a 200-day moving average of $190.71. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
About Boeing
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boeing (BA)
