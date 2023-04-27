Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Up 417.9% in April

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $390,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

BWC remained flat at $9.91 on Wednesday. 45,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,419. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

