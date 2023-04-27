BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $33.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $667.55 million, a P/E ratio of 166.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 259,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 249,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 181,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

