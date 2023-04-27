Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Up 6%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.31). 18,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 6,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.12).

Bisichi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company has a market capitalization of £28.30 million, a PE ratio of 220.83 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.19.

Get Bisichi alerts:

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,166.67%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.