Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.69.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

